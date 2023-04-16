Get ready, Demon Slayer fans! Season 3 episode 2 airs today - Know the exact release time in your country!

Demon Slayer fans rejoice! The highly anticipated second episode of Season 3 is set to air today. With the first episode garnering rave reviews and high ratings, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next in the story of Tanjiro and his friends. Here's everything you need to know about the release time of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 exact release time

The second episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 is set to air today, April 16th, 2023. The exact release time for the episode will vary depending on your time zone, so it's important to keep that in mind if you're looking to catch it as soon as it's available.

Date Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Time Range JST ET PT GMT CET IST April 16, 2023 11:15 PM 7:45 AM - 8:30 AM 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM 5:45 - 6:30 PM 7:45 - 8:30 PM 11:15 - 12:00 AM

While fans around the world may be tuning in at different times, they are all eagerly anticipating the latest instalment of this beloved series. Season 3 has already been praised for its gorgeous animation and its willingness to take risks with the story, and fans are excited to see where the show will go next. With the stakes higher than ever and the fate of beloved characters hanging in the balance, every episode of season 3 promises to be a must-watch event for fans of the series. (Also Read: Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3)

So mark your calendars and set your alarms, because Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 is not to be missed.

