Golden Globes 2024: Ali Wong bags trophy for 'Beef', becomes first actress of Asian descent to receive award

California [US], January 8 (ANI): American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director Ali Wong has won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Amy Lau in the Netflix series 'Beef'.

Wong created history by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the limited series/TV movie category, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Beef' is a 2023 American comedy-drama television limited series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident turns into a prolonged feud. Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Joseph Lee all have supporting parts.

Although Wong had previously acted in the rom-com 'Always Be My Maybe' and had voice credits in animated comedies, 'Beef', with its darkly comedic twists and existential reflections, was her first venture into the meaningful dramatic fare.

Wong, who executive produced the series, received widespread critical acclaim and is an Emmy nominee for her performance as Amy Lau, a tightly wound entrepreneur, wife, and mother whose simmering self-loathing leads to an escalating battle of mutually assured destruction opposite Steven Yeun's character of scammy contractor Danny.

Upon the announcement of her name, Wong kissed Bill Hader, whom she is currently dating, then took the stage and thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, during her brief remarks.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin for all of your love and support," she said. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

The win makes Wong, whose parents are Chinese and Vietnamese, the first nominee and now winner of Asian descent in the category, which began in 1982.

Darren Criss was the first actor of Asian descent, male or female, to win a limited series lead with 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, while Yoko Shimada's win for best actress in a drama series (for Shogun) at the 1981 Golden Globes made her the first Asian actress to win in television, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)