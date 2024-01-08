close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Golden Globes 2024: Ali Wong bags trophy for 'Beef', becomes first actress of Asian descent to receive award

Golden Globes 2024: Ali Wong bags trophy for 'Beef', becomes first actress of Asian descent to receive award

ANI |
Jan 08, 2024 08:37 AM IST

Wong created history by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the limited series/TV movie category, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

California [US], January 8 (ANI): American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director Ali Wong has won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Amy Lau in the Netflix series 'Beef'.

HT Image
HT Image

Wong created history by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the limited series/TV movie category, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

'Beef' is a 2023 American comedy-drama television limited series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident turns into a prolonged feud. Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Joseph Lee all have supporting parts.

Although Wong had previously acted in the rom-com 'Always Be My Maybe' and had voice credits in animated comedies, 'Beef', with its darkly comedic twists and existential reflections, was her first venture into the meaningful dramatic fare.

Wong, who executive produced the series, received widespread critical acclaim and is an Emmy nominee for her performance as Amy Lau, a tightly wound entrepreneur, wife, and mother whose simmering self-loathing leads to an escalating battle of mutually assured destruction opposite Steven Yeun's character of scammy contractor Danny.

Upon the announcement of her name, Wong kissed Bill Hader, whom she is currently dating, then took the stage and thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, during her brief remarks.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin for all of your love and support," she said. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

The win makes Wong, whose parents are Chinese and Vietnamese, the first nominee and now winner of Asian descent in the category, which began in 1982.

Darren Criss was the first actor of Asian descent, male or female, to win a limited series lead with 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, while Yoko Shimada's win for best actress in a drama series (for Shogun) at the 1981 Golden Globes made her the first Asian actress to win in television, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out