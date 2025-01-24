Grammy Awards 2025 first round of performers revealed: Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and more

The Grammy Awards 2025 has officially announced the first round of performers for this year’s ceremony, airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will feature a star-studded lineup, with several Best New Artist contenders among those set to take the stage. Grammy Awards 2025 announces performers such as Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and more.(@billieeilish/X, @charli_xcx/X)

First round of performers for Grammy Awards 2025

The Recording Academy released the names of artists who will be performing on the big musical night. The names include top singers such as Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Chapell Roan. In addition to these A-list artists, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims will also take up the stage on February 2.

In a statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr said, “The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honouring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.” He added, “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, will also support relief efforts for those impacted by the L.A. fires. Fans can tune in live on CBS or stream the event on Paramount+.

Artists nominated for Grammy Awards 2025

Beyonce is leading the pack with 11 nominations with Charli XCX and Post Malone close behind who have secured eight nominations each. The Boys and Girls singer is also up for album and record of the year.

Eilish who is scheduled to perform at the Grammys is also nominated for seven awards while Shakira is in competition for best Latina pop album of the year. Carpenter and Roan are up for the top four awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, with the competition for Best New Artist heating up. Alongside nominees like Boone, Doechii, RAYE, and Swims, they will be facing off against Shaboozey and Khruangbin for the prestigious honour.

In the wake of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has cancelled all its pre-events. However, it will continue to organise the Clive Davis Gala, MusiCares Person of the Year and the Special Merit Awards and all of these will have a fundraising element to them.