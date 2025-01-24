Billy Ray Cyrus unveils new album with son Braison amid inauguration performance controversy

Billy Ray Cyrus and his son Braison have been hard at work in the studio over the past year, and now, their collaboration is set to pay off. On Friday, January 24, the country legend announced the upcoming release of a new project produced by Braison, marking an exciting milestone for the father-son duo. The announcement comes just days after Cyrus’ performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration made waves, sparking an open letter of concern from his eldest son, Trace. Billy Ray Cyrus and son Braison are collaborating on a new music project, marking a significant milestone for the duo. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album with son

In a statement, Brazen said, “I’ve spent this past year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. I’ve heard stories, jokes and songs that I don’t think anyone else has. It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories and family are the most important things to my dad so to bring the two together is a full circle endeavour,” as reported by People magazine.

Meanwhile, Cyrus shared in a separate statement that he was “so proud to lean into the music” his son has worked hard on. The singer shares Braison with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus and are also parents to son Trace and daughters Brandy, Miley and Noah.

He continued, “This is art imitating life, imitating art. It starts and ends with art. Braison is very talented and ‘25 is his year. I’m glad to be a part of it. This record is gonna be special. I’m gearing up for what will be the journey of a lifetime.”

The forthcoming album is yet to be titled and given a release date, It will feature songs co-written by both Braison and Cyrus and will be the latter’s first album since he released Achy Breaky Heart in 2019.

Cyrus reassures his good health after inauguration performance

The announcement of the new album comes just days after Cyrus’ eldest son Trace penned a note to his father. Trace shared his concern for the singer’s health, especially after his performance at Trump’s Liberty Ball on January 20. Cyrus faced some technical difficulties and ended up singing Achy Breaky Heart as an acapella.

Responding to his son’s public not, assuring that he is doing just fine and the issues occurred at the inauguration ball were nothing more than the technical difficulties. Cyrus told People magazine, “I wouldn’t have missed the honour of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.” He continued, “I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"

In another response, the singer took to Instagram to share the video from the inauguration night and shared that it was “the most fun part”. He continued, “And if you didn’t see it… you just had to be there. I just don’t think you understand.”