By Divya Rajagopal 'Harbin' brings out fans of Korean stars in Toronto

TORONTO - Scores of movie fans waited for hours outside the Toronto premier of "Harbin" on Sunday, hoping to catch a glimpse of Lee Dong-Wook and Hyun Bin, the Korean stars paired for the first time in this historical drama.

Their patience was rewarded with red carpet appearances by both actors, who are identified with the surge in popularity of Korean culture around the world.

"It is my first time here, and I am so thankful and so happy to see my fans here," Lee said. It is also the first TIFF screening of a movie featuring the actor, who is perhaps best known for his breakout drama hit "My Girl".

"Harbin" is about the small but courageous resistance army which fought to free Korea from Japanese oppressive rule in the early 20th century. The struggle brings the freedom fighters to the city of Harbin in China's frozen northeast, where they carry out a plan to assassinate Japan's first prime minister.

"Harbin" is directed by Woo Min-ho, whose credits include "The Man Standing Next," South Korea’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Outside the Toronto screening, a 26-year-old fan named Angelah said she grew up watching K-dramas and being influenced by Korean films, K-pop, and Korean culture. For her, seeing the actors at TIFF made her realize how far-reaching these cultural influences have become.

"Seeing them both go from the screen to an in-person event here in Toronto is especially thrilling for me. Art truly is boundless, breaking barriers and creating ties between people, no matter where they’re from," she said.

