Harinder Sikka acquires film rights of Tarun Mehrishi's debut novel

PTI |
Jan 05, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Sikka and Mehrishi will now work together to finalise the script for the screen adaptation.

Published by Penguin India, "The Portrait of a Secret" is the story of a patriot, who is faced with the impossible choice between self-preservation and duty.

Sikka said "The Portrait of a Secret" seamlessly blends fiction with reality and genuinely lives up to the word 'unputdownable'.

"The first time I read it, I could immediately see that the story held tremendous potential for screen and I am glad that we will be able to work together to mount the project at the scale that it deserves. Our authors deserve more than what they get today and this partnership will mark our first step in that direction," he said.

Protagonist Amitabh has spent a career battling India's enemies, domestic and foreign and now, in the winter of his illustrious career, as India's chief of intelligence, he is faced with his most daunting challenge yet - averting a nuclear strike against his homeland that he knows very little about - except that it is coming.

As Indian intelligence brings all of its resources to bear to uncover the truth, Amitabh's path crosses that of Kamal's, a senior IAS officer who has been investigating the theft of two priceless paintings from India and working to apprehend their thief. Their worlds collide as each realises that the other holds the key to accomplishing their missions.

Even as they begin to work together, the paintings reveal a secret that was thought to have been lost in the fires of partition.

Holding the potential to permanently alter global geopolitical equations, the discovery unleashes a global battle between the RAW, the ISI and the CIA, as each agency scrambles for control over the secret. London becomes the final battleground, innocent lives and intelligence assets built over decades ruthlessly sacrificed, for something far more valuable - control over the Indian sub-continent.

Everything is at stake till one man is forced to make a choice - one that will decide the fate of the world.

