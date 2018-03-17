 HC stays probe against Jeetendra in molestation case | entertainment | Hindustan Times
HC stays probe against Jeetendra in molestation case

The 75-year-old actor was booked by Shimla police on charges of molestation on his cousin’s complaint

entertainment Updated: Mar 17, 2018 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Jeetendra filed a plea in the HC seeking stay on the probe initiated after an FIR was registered against him last month.
Jeetendra filed a plea in the HC seeking stay on the probe initiated after an FIR was registered against him last month.

The Himachal Pradesh high court stayed probe in the molestation case registered against veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra.

Jeetendra filed a plea in the HC seeking stay on the probe initiated after an FIR was registered against him last month. Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, while hearing the petition, stayed further probe on this matter.

The 75-year-old actor was booked by Shimla police on charges of molestation on his cousin’s complaint. The case has been filed under Section 354 of the IPC that entails maximum sentence of two-year jail.

The woman filed a two-page complaint on February 7, alleging that she was molested by Jeetendra in 1971 in a Shimla hotel when she was an 18-year-old.

