‘He was very sexist’, The View co-hosts point out Travis Kelce’s red flags amid Taylor Swift's relationship

With all of Taylor Swift's recent concerts and Travis Kelce's supportive presence, everyone is wondering if these two will last in their relationship. Co-hosts of "The View," Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, have now voiced their concerns about the couple's ability to maintain their relationship. As a football player and a global music sensation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce come from quite different worlds, as Haines noted. The duo continued by expressing her concern over Kelce's previous remarks toward women.

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines point out Travis Kelce's warning signs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, co-hosts of the popular daytime talk show "The View," Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, voiced their worries with Travis Kelce's remarks. They found other things in Kelce's portrayal of his relationship with Taylor Swift that they deemed to be "red flags".

In one of the pieces the Kansas City Chiefs player said “The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding then?”

Pointing out the same Hostin said “What is he hiding?”. Further adding she said “For me, I want to know the good, the bad and the ugly up-front.He's sending in his representative so he doesn't offend her in any way, that's not real life. People offend you sometimes."

Sara Haines raised concern about Travis Kelce's recent interview wherein he admitted to being preoccupied with his retirement plans. She continued he ‘thinks about it nonstop more than anyone could ever imagine, He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely”. After being asked to clarify her stance on the same, Hostin argued that his wealth and interest in podcasting and comedy suggested that he might be aiming for a career shift rather than entering a serious relationship.

Joy Behar doesn’t think that Travis-Taylor’s relationship will last

Despite calling Kelce a "idiot" in the past for his earlier statements, Joy Behar now acknowledged that the NFL player deserves "some credit" for dating Swift. She is nevertheless skeptical about the power couple's long-term chances of being together. “He was very sexist in his high school years,but I give him a little bit of credit because she’s a major star and he seems to not be intimidated by that.”

On the other hand, Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin rooted for the couple, wanting them to be happy in a long lasting relationship. Hostin, on the other hand, didn't think this was as satisfying and questioned "why" Kelce seemed to be so intrigued considering how attractive his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole was. “She wasn’t as famous as this one” and the panel agreed.