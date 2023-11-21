close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift's emotional phone call to Travis Kelce after Eras Tour in Brazil

Taylor Swift's emotional phone call to Travis Kelce after Eras Tour in Brazil

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 21, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Taylor Swift talked to her boyfriend Travis Kelce over the phone for more than half an hour after Eras Tour in Brazil

Taylor Swift had an emotional conversation with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after her Eras Tour show in Brazil. The Cruel Summer singer, who was visibly devastated over a fan's death in Rio de Janeiro, called the Chiefs tight end moments after she stepped off the stage. According to the Daily Mail, Swift chatted with Kelce for “more than thirty minutes on the phone.” The couple was reportedly upset after their planned reunion with their families turned out to be unsuccessful on Monday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed together as they held hands and stepped out after having dinner.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans thrown into limbo after fan's death, was a ‘traumatic experience’: report

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The duo's phone call comes after Swift's decision to reschedule her show in Brazil due to excessive heat. While the show was originally slated to take place on Saturday, it was postponed to Monday. The Midnights singer announced this news after a fan tragically died during the previous Rio show. Their emotional and sweet conversation took place ahead of the Superbowl rematch on Monday, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Eras Tour turns tragic: Third person dies after Taylor Swift's Rio concert

Swift, who has been left devastated over the 23-year-old fan's death returned to stage on Sunday. In a moving tribute to Ana Clara Benevides, Swift performed a heartfelt rendition of Bigger Than The Whole Sky. Throughout the performance, the 33-year-old singer was visibly distraught and had tear-filled eyes. The Evermore singer learned about Ana's death after her Friday night show.

“I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story. She added, “I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out