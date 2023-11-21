Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans thrown into limbo after fan's death, was a ‘traumatic experience’: report

Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans are reportedly up in the air after a fan died at a recent concert in Brazil. Ana Clara Benevides, 23, died after falling ill in the heat at the concert venue. Ana’s cause of death has been listed as cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo. Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Taylor’s holiday plans have now been thrown into limbo. “She doesn’t know her holiday plans yet,” a source told Page Six. “The Brazil concerts… She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today.”

Previously, a source had revealed that Taylor planned to come back to stateside for Thanksgiving. There are also rumours that she could see Travis Kelce for Thanksgiving. However, it is being reported now that she will decide after her concert on Monday night, November 20. One source said that travelling “could end up being too much” or she “could want to come home” to be around people.

Taylor Swift pays tribute to Ana Clara Benevides

Taylor returned to the stage in Brazil after postponing her show following the fan’s death. The singer seemingly paid a heartbreaking tribute to Ana.

Taylor sang the track Bigger Than the Whole Sky, as seen in a video posted to TikTok. “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,” she sang, looking visibly sad. “I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you.”

Taylor previously said she was “devastated” by Ana's death. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor wrote on social media. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Taylor added that she would not be able to address the incident from the stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief" while trying to talk about it. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she said.

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a massive heatwave. In fact, a recent video appears to show Taylor gasping for air while performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, November 17. The clip shows the star seemingly struggling to breathe after singing ‘Bejeweled.’ A video even showed Taylor distributing bottles of water.