Hina Khan feels cinemas will take a hit post lockdown

entertainment

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:29 IST

The lockdown has affected everyone’s lives, including economies too. And the entertainment industry is no different. The Hacked actor Hina Khan feels that once the lockdown is over, public gatherings would be affected.

“I was talking to (casting director) Mukesh Chabbra about when would the cinemas open for business again. You don’t know how many people will go to cinemas after the lockdown is over. Definitely farak padega. If there were 10 releases in a month, now maybe 1 or 2 would release. Even then, seating would have to be managed. Apparently, airlines will leave a gap of a seat during flights and theatres, too, might use the same model and leave a gap of two seats. But someone like me won’t travel for a while,” says Khan, adding that the digital medium will be the preferred platform for releasing new content or even some films, that were scheduled for release.

Hina Khan’s latest short film, Smartphone, will release soon ( Photo: Instagram )

While going back to work and to her routine is on her mind, as she has to wrap up a shoot for a digital film as it is scheduled for release. She admits it will be a tough call as the number of unit members would have to be reduced. “They will have to cut down on the people on set and that will in turn affect the technician’s livelihoods. The light, sound, technical crew, costume, hair, make up personnel are the backbone of the industry. It will be a difficult choice,” she opines.

Khan admits that while the virus has been deadly for many and affected lives worldwide, but the lockdown to curb it has also lead to “earth’s healing”. “We should learn from this experience and see how our surroundings are changing. I think, humans are the virus and now when we are at home, the earth is healing. It would help the world if once a month, all of us stayed at home and let the earth breathe.”

She is excited about her upcoming short called Smartphone, which is about a village belle and her smartness. “I loved the idea and the story. The character was brilliant and unlike what one expects. I learnt an accent for the role and it was fun. It was the first acting project I did after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Having experienced actor like Kunal Roy Kapur was helpful. We wanted to release the short in a grand manner with hoardings and publicity but with the lockdown, that isn’t possible. But, this is the perfect time as people would like to watch new content while staying at home.”

Watch the trailer of Hina Khan’s latest short film here

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_CeKwypLSA/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_KABHfJ_Id/