‘Devasted’ Hugh Jackman spotted riding citi bike without wedding ring after splitting from Deborra Furness

Hugh Jackman was seen without his wedding ring as he left his Tribeca home on a Citi Bike on Saturday, a day after announcing his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness.

(FILES) Australian actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Australian director Deborra-Lee Furness arrive on September 7, 2022 for the screening of the film "The Son" presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. September 15, the Australian couple, who have two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been married for 27 years and are now separating. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)(AFP)

Page Six revealed exclusive pictures and video of the ‘X-Men’ star, who was wearing a dark T-shirt and black jeans with black sneakers and Aviator sunglasses. His left ring finger was noticeably bare during his outing.

Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, revealed on Friday that they were separating after 27 years of marriage in a joint statement to People.

They said, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The former couple, who are parents to son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, added that their family “has been and always will be [their] highest priority.”

They added, “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

A Broadway insider quoted to Page Six on Friday that the separation was not a surprise to those who knew them and that it happened “a while ago.”

“It was a long time coming. Friends and family knew about it,” the insider said.

Rumours of trouble in their marriage started when Furness was absent from Jackman’s rehearsals for the Broadway show ‘The Music Man.’

An insider told us that Furness was “spotted snoozing” during some of the rehearsals she attended.

Jackman and Furness met on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli” in 1995 and got married a year later. They adopted their two children after struggling to conceive naturally and through IVF.

In April, Jackman posted a loving tribute to his estranged wife on their 27th wedding anniversary on Instagram.

He wrote, “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

In May, they made their last red carpet-appearance together at the 2023 Met Gala.