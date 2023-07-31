5 best Netflix shows to watch in August 2023

This August, Netflix is bringing back some of its most-watched and favorite shows, as well as brand-new seasons.There is also a slew of fascinating new titles to check out. This month's lineup includes wholesome dramas, comedy, action, and adventures, offering you lots of alternatives. To make things easier for you, we've compiled a short and handy list of handpicked shows that you can binge-watch, ensuring a fun-filled end-of-summer.

Here are our top five new shows and new seasons of returning shows that you can watch in August 2023.

Heartstopper (Season 2)

This August, Netflix brings captivating content with thrilling movies and binge-worthy series for everyone. Discover the top 5 popular Netflix shows right here!

Coming to Netflix: August 3rd

Author Alice Oseman is back to helm the second season of the hit teen series Heartstopper, promising fans an eagerly-awaited continuation of the beloved show.

Here’s what you can expect from Hearstopper season 2:

“Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

The Monkey King (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 18th

In collaboration with Pearl Studio, a captivating family-animated feature film inspired by a legendary Chinese tale is in the making. The film follows the thrilling journey of Monkey and his enchanted fighting stick as they confront battle demons, dragons, and powerful gods.

Heading the voice cast for this epic adventure are talented stars Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, and Jo Koy, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: August 8th

Building on the events of Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next installment of The Seven Deadly Sins movie. The good news is, the wait is almost over as the next movie entry is set to premiere on Netflix in August 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming second part:

“14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?”

The Chosen One (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August 18th

Netflix has brought two Millarworld projects, Jupiter's Legacy and Super Crooks, since acquiring the comic brand in 2017. Now, they are releasing the third adaptation, a Spanish-language series called American Jesus.

The series revolves around Jodie, a twelve-year-old from Baja California Sur, who discovers he has powers similar to Jesus.

Ragnarok (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: August 24th

Ragnarok, a Netflix original series, puts a unique twist on Norse mythology. It follows two brothers, Magne and Laurits, who move to a polluted town ruled by a powerful family of supernatural beings. Magne gains Thor-like powers and fights for justice, while Laurits takes a different path. The final season promises an epic showdown as the brothers confront their enemies. The highly-anticipated third and final season will show the brothers confronting their enemies in an epic showdown. Ragnarok received mixed reviews locally but praise globally for its blend of mythological symbolism and modern themes like fantasy, history, action, climate change, and conservation.

