The Chosen One: Release Date, Trailer, plot & more

The exciting fantasy show called "The Chosen One" will finally be available on Netflix starting August 16, 2023.The story is about Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy who finds out he has special magical abilities. Here’s everything we know about The Chosen One, the Netflix comic book adaptation, including its release date, any trailer updates, cast, plot, and more.

The official synopsis of The Chosen One, as per Netflix, reads:

“Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy in Baja California, suddenly discovers he has Jesus-like powers: he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! ”

It continues:

"As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he discovers the truth around his identity.”

People are very excited about the series because it has a unique and fresh story. Another reason is that it's based on Mark Millar's American Jesus comic book. The show will begin with the first volume, called Chosen, and fans can't wait to see how it's portrayed on the screen.

The Chosen One will premiere on Netflix on August 16, 2023.

The release date was revealed on May 18, along with a fresh official poster, which you can see below:

Max Miller, the author of The Chosen One, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Netflix adaptation. He recently made some comments about it.

Although Netflix hasn't unveiled an official trailer for the show yet, they did treat fans to an inside look. The video begins by introducing the talented cast and crew of the series. It also gives us a glimpse of Max Miller, the creative mind behind the original storyline.

"The story of American Jesus is very simple. It's as if you were a twelve-year-old boy who found that you were the returned Jesus. It's about a mother who runs away with her son because he's in tremendous danger. And this kid, Jodie, finds out he's in the Book of Revelation. It's pretty apocalyptic."

He further shares his thoughts on how The Chosen One's storyline has been brought to life through Netflix:

“They found the most spectacular place in Mexico. I mean, it looks like a movie set. It looks like it's been made out of CGI, but it's real and it's beautiful. The visuals of the series are very interesting because normally what makes a comic book adaptation work is CGI cities. This is very real.”

He continues:

“What they've done is, they flipped it the other way and just make the environment look supernatural. I think fans should be excited about the fact that I'm excited, and I'm the harshest judge of the adaptation. It looks, unlike any comic book adaptation I've ever seen. ”

The author's enthusiastic remarks make The Chosen One a highly anticipated and thrilling adventure for the audience. Netflix not only provided an inside look but also revealed an official poster for the series on Twitter on May 18, 2023, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the show.

