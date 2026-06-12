54-year-old Fantastic Beasts cinematographer stable after paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh, rescue by air force

Cinematographer George Richmond, best known for his work on Deadpool & Wolverine, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, met with a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had to rescue him in an operation on June 8. He has undergone surgery for his injuries and is ‘stable’ now. George Richmond is the man behind the visuals of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

George Richmond’s paragliding accident George was paragliding in Himachal’s Kullu district on June 8 when he was injured in an accident. He was rescued in an operation involving local authorities and the IAF. The cinematographer, who is 54, was one among a group of five on a long-distance cross-country flying expedition from Kangra district’s Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region, where he crashed into rough mountainous terrain.

After the accident, four paragliders notified the local administration, and a coordinated search-and-rescue operation was launched. He was eventually evacuated from the accident site and brought to a nearby location. George was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu, where he received initial medical care, according to PTI. On June 9, he was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Doctor gives health update after surgery At the PGIMER, George was evaluated by the trauma team, including general and orthopaedic surgeons. He underwent surgery there on Thursday. Dr Vijay Goni, Prof and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, told the news agency that George injured his neck in multiple places after falling from a height. “Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday,” he said. The cinematographer is under observation for the next 48 hours but is ‘stable and recovering’, according to the doctor.

About George Richmond George is a British cinematographer who has been active since 1990. He worked on several films as a second assistant cameraman before making his debut as a cinematographer with The Hide in 2008. He has since worked on numerous action films, including the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot, the 2014 and 2017 Kingsman films The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, and the 2022 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

His most recent work was Marvel’s 2024 hit Deadpool & Wolverine and the 2025 heist film Now You See Me: Now You Don't. George also worked as a cinematographer on the 2011 TV show One Man Walking and for a few episodes of Playhouse Presents and The Great Train Robbery.