Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy
hollywood

About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy

About My Father will be loosely based on the life of stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco, with Robert De Niro playing his father. The film will reunite Robert and Sebastian after they worked together on Martin Scorsese's mob drama, The Irishman.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Laura Terruso will direct the Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco starrer, About My Father.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will feature in Lionsgate's upcoming comedy movie, About My Father.

The film is loosely based on the life of stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robert, 77, will essay the role of Sebastian's father Salvo in the movie.

The story follows Sebastian as he tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, and Salvo (Robert) insists on crashing a weekend with her parents. A culture clash and hilarity ensues.

About My Father reunites Robert and Sebastian after they worked together on Martin Scorsese's mob drama, The Irishman.

Laura Terruso, best known for Netflix movie Work It, will direct the project from a script penned by Sebastian and Austen Earl.

Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano of studio Depth of Field will produce with Judi Marmel serving as an executive producer.

Also read: Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

Robert most recently featured in family comedy The War With Grandpa. He is currently working on Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The veteran actor will also star in filmmaker James Gray's Armageddon Time and David O Russell's next feature film.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro will feature in Lionsgate's upcoming comedy movie, About My Father.

The film is loosely based on the life of stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Robert, 77, will essay the role of Sebastian's father Salvo in the movie.

The story follows Sebastian as he tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, and Salvo (Robert) insists on crashing a weekend with her parents. A culture clash and hilarity ensues.

About My Father reunites Robert and Sebastian after they worked together on Martin Scorsese's mob drama, The Irishman.

Laura Terruso, best known for Netflix movie Work It, will direct the project from a script penned by Sebastian and Austen Earl.

Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano of studio Depth of Field will produce with Judi Marmel serving as an executive producer.

Also read: Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

Robert most recently featured in family comedy The War With Grandpa. He is currently working on Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The veteran actor will also star in filmmaker James Gray's Armageddon Time and David O Russell's next feature film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robert de niro hollywood

Related Stories

hollywood

Sophie Turner 'sickened, disgusted' at paparazzi clicking daughter Willa's pics: 'Old men taking pictures of a baby'

UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST
hollywood

Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP