Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash
Gal Gadot expressed her thoughts on Twitter as the Israel-Palestine conflict escalated.
Gal Gadot expressed her thoughts on Twitter as the Israel-Palestine conflict escalated.
hollywood

Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

Gal Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it broke her heart to see that her "country is at war".
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Actor Gal Gadot came under fire on social media after she posted a message of peace in the wake of the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestine.

Gadot, a former Israeli Defence Forces fighter, posted a statement on Twitter, saying it breaks her heart to see that her "country is at war".

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," the 36-year-old actor wrote.


The actor said both Israel and its "neighbour" deserve to live as "free and safe" nations. "I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," Gadot added.

However, her post on Twitter was flooded with replies that criticised her of being a "propaganda" tool for Israel, given her past military service record.

Some also called out her for using the word "neighbour" instead of referencing Palestine by name.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

The backlash was so severe and vitriolic that Gadot disabled the comments section to her tweet. At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired hundreds of rockets on Israel since Monday evening.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the coastal strip. 


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
gal gadot israel palestine + 1 more

Related Stories

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
hollywood

Gal Gadot says she took care of Joss Whedon after he 'threatened' her career

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Gal Gadot has accused Joss Whedon of threatening her career during the reshoots of Justice League. She said that she immediately 'took care of it'.
READ FULL STORY
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot in a still from Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was threatened by director Joss Whedon on Justice League set: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has responded to a new story detailing Joss Whedon's alleged abusive behaviour on the sets of Justice League. The filmmaker reportedly threatened her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.