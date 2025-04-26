Menu Explore
Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah shut down split rumours, celebrate his 85th birthday together in star-studded party

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 26, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Noor Alfallah drove Al Pacino to his birthday party in LA, where they were joined by some of closest friends from the industry.

Veteran actor Al Pacino seems to be going strong with girlfriend Noor Alfallah despite reports of them having split. Pacino celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a bunch of close friends and family. As per new pictures shared by Deuxmoi, Noor and Al arrived at the party together in the same car. (Also read: Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah refute split rumours by stepping out for a date in Los Angeles)

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah celebrated the actor's 85th birthday together. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP, nooralfallah/Instagram)
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah celebrated the actor's 85th birthday together. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP, nooralfallah/Instagram)

Noor drives Al to his birthday party

In the pictures shared by the page, Al was seen sitting beside Noor in the car as she drove to the party in Los Angeles to celebrate his 85th birthday. Noor rocked a grey blazer suit for the occasion and smiled in the pictures. Al sat beside her and was seen in a black outfit.

Apart of Pacino, the other attendees of the star-studded evening were actor Anjelica Huston, Benicio del Toro, Charlotte Lawrence, Rita Wilson, Ringo Starr, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Alba, and Bill Maher.

About their relationship

Earlier reports had suggested that Al Pacino no longer wants to be in a relationship with Noor and feels 'trapped' and was seeking out his ex, Beverly D’Angelo, for help. Pacino already has a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach, Jan Tarrant, and 18-year-old twins with Beverly D’Angelo. Al and Beverly broke up in 2004.

Noor and Al Pacino had a baby boy in June 2023. Initially, there were rumours that the Oscar winner wanted a pre-natal DNA test. She reportedly informed him about her pregnancy 11 weeks into it because the actor didn't want to have any more kids. The certificate of the newborn baby reveals he's named Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Al Pacino and Noor started dating during the COVID-19 lockdown. They were first spotted on a date in Venice, California, in April 2022. Noor previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, and Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
