Al Pacino, Robert De Niro called 'horny old men' for late babies; Chelsea Handler says 'they can't stop procreating'

Al Pacino became a dad for the fourth time after girlfriend Noor Alfallah gave birth to a son recently. In a video, Chelsea Handler has poked fun at Hollywood actors such as Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for having kids with much younger women. Also read: Amy Schumer reacts to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino becoming fathers recently

Chelsea Handler roasted Hollywood actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in a new video.

In a video she shared about Al Pacino and others on Thursday, the comedian, actor and TV host said, “There’s a new epidemic sweeping (America), and no, it’s not another virus'.” She added that the new epidemic involves 'horny old men, who won’t stop spreading their seed'.

Chelsea Handler roasts Al, Robert

In the clip, Chelsea showed photographs of four celebrities – Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, and Elon Musk – and slammed them for having too many children.

“Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like... They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children.” About Robert, she said, "Robert De Niro just had his seventh child at the tender age of 79."

Chelsea on how to 'stop this madness'

Chelsea's solution to 'protect the women of the world' from older men is to offer herself up for 'auction'.

She said, “How do we protect the women of the world from horny old men? Don’t worry, I have a plan to stop this madness... I’m offering to put myself up for auction for any available octogenarians. You can find me on eBay or DoorDash, and for 20 percent off, you can use the code sugar****.” She said in conclusion, "Horny old men – it's never worth the money."

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro's recent babies

Robert De Niro had confirmed in May that he became a father to his seventh child, a daughter, at the age of 79. The mother of his baby is girlfriend Tiffany Chen.Recently, Al Pacino welcomed his first child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah at the age of 83. Last year, Alec Baldwin, 65, welcomed his seventh child with wife Hilaria, 39. Meanwhile, Twitter chief Elon Musk has nine children, as per a recent report by Business Insider.

