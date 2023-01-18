Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot feature in fresh footage from their upcoming Heart of Stone. Watch

Alia Bhatt has reposted a Netflix sizzle reel for all the most anticipated, upcoming titles in 2023 for the streamer. The montage also includes footage from her film with Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone.

The footage from Heart of Stone begins with Gal running away from a threat, speaking with someone about those targeting her. “I have no idea what they are capable of but life is full of surprises," she says. Alia is seen in a thick jacket at a bar, raising her glass to someone. The footage also features Jamie Dornan walking through a busy street. It is announced that the film will be out on August 11.

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

The video also includes glimpses from other titles such as Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2, Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel, Kevin Hart's Lift, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's Your Place or Mine, Jennifer Lopez's The Mother, Jamie Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans' Pain Hustlers, Nicole Kidman's Family Affair and Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali's Leave the World Behind.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Gal also has Cleopatra with Patty Jenkins, who directed her in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. Announcing Cleopatra last year, Gal wrote in a post, “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis."

