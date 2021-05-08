Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola and Aubrey Plaza to lead indie comedy Spin Me Round
hollywood

Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola and Aubrey Plaza to lead indie comedy Spin Me Round

Spin Me Round, starring Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola and Aubrey Plaza among others, will start filming in June in Italy.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Alison Brie, who will act in the comedy with an ensemble cast, has also co-written the script with Jeff Baena.

Actors Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola and Aubrey Plaza are part of an ensemble cast for upcoming independent comedy, Spin Me Round. Brie has penned the script along with Jeff Baena, who will be directing the movie, reported Deadline.

Popular actor-comedians Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery are also going to feature in pivotal roles.

Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Weedman, and Jake Picking round out the cast.

The story follows Amber (Brie), the manager of the Bakersfield, California franchise of the Italian eatery chain Tuscan Grove. "She wins an all-expenses trip to the company’s gorgeous 'institute' outside of Florence, Italy, and the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner (Nivola).

Also read: Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

"Along with a mismatched group of local American franchise managers, Amber finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined," read the official plotline.

Spin Me Round will be produced by Duplass Brothers Productions in collaboration with Limelight Pictures. The movie will start filming in June in Italy.

Actors Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola and Aubrey Plaza are part of an ensemble cast for upcoming independent comedy, Spin Me Round. Brie has penned the script along with Jeff Baena, who will be directing the movie, reported Deadline.

Popular actor-comedians Molly Shannon and Lil Rel Howery are also going to feature in pivotal roles.

Tim Heidecker, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Zach Woods, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Weedman, and Jake Picking round out the cast.

The story follows Amber (Brie), the manager of the Bakersfield, California franchise of the Italian eatery chain Tuscan Grove. "She wins an all-expenses trip to the company’s gorgeous 'institute' outside of Florence, Italy, and the chance to meet the restaurant chain's wealthy and charismatic owner (Nivola).

Also read: Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

"Along with a mismatched group of local American franchise managers, Amber finds a far different adventure than the romantic fantasy she had imagined," read the official plotline.

Spin Me Round will be produced by Duplass Brothers Productions in collaboration with Limelight Pictures. The movie will start filming in June in Italy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alison brie hollywood

Related Stories

tv

Parks and Recreation actor Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:05 PM IST
tv

Theo James exits Sanditon, calls 'broken fairy-tale like ending' between Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker 'unique'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP