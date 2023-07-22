Amazon Prime unleashes epic trailers: Invincible, The Wheel of Time are gearing up for the second season

All new episodes are set to be out for Invincible on November 3, 2023, as the teaser trailer for the sequel is now out. Based on the comics by Ryan Ottlet, Cory Walker, and Robert Kirkman, the story is showcased through Mark Grayson, an 18-year-old boy whose father is the most powerful superhero on the face of the earth.

Invincible season 2 official trailer teaser(YouTube)

Still contemplating the scenario from Nolan's betrayal in the first season, Mark faces problems getting back to a normal life as he is confronted with all new problems in the following season.

He is approached with some of the most gruesome hurdles, the main obstacle being that he turns into his father without actually having a clue about it.

Fans were concerned regarding the panel of Wheel of Time, which was cancelled by Prime Video before, but that would not be the case this time. Any cast appearances that were initially planned have most likely been canceled.

Talks are still in motion with regard to turning this mind-boggling sequel into a video game eventually. Kirkman said, Our plans in video games are all-encompassing."

Invincible has constantly worked well for Amazon in terms of attaining viewership and being among the most notable examples of praise being attained. The sign of a second season coming only shows how the platform has the utmost belief in knowing it will build a solid story moving forward.

The comic is acknowledged for pulling through well with its humorous and satirical superhero twist and a blend of adult drama and violence. The show brings balance at its finest.

Following the plot in the first season, it is very evident that the fans have high expectations for the story in season 2, and only time will tell whether it will live for another season in the coming days. The trailer for season 2 has already set the bar high.

