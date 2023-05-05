Amber Heard leaves Hollywood behind, relocates to Spain with daughter Oonagh: Reports

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPaurush Omar
May 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Sources close to the actress say that Heard is bilingual in Spanish and enjoys living in Madrid

After a tumultuous few years in the public eye, actress Amber Heard has reportedly left Hollywood behind and moved to Madrid, Spain with her young daughter Oonagh Paige. According to a friend of the actress, Heard is bilingual in Spanish and is happy to be raising her daughter away from the noise of Hollywood.

Amber Heard, known for her roles in 'Aquaman' and 'The Rum Diary,”'has reportedly left Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

Heard has been spending plenty of time in Spain since selling her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million. Last October, the "Aquaman" star was seen flaunting her bikini body on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca, and was later spotted playing with her daughter at a kids' park during a Spanish getaway.

The move comes nearly a year after Heard's highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial ended with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard later asked the judge to toss the verdict and requested a retrial.

While Heard's move to Spain may come as a surprise to fans, it seems the actress is content to live a quieter life away from the public eye. Whether or not she will return to Hollywood remains to be seen, but for now, it seems Heard is happy to call Spain home.

