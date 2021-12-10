And Just Like That: Divided viewers demand Kim Cattrall's return in Sex and the City reboot, say ‘bring back Samantha’

The first two episodes of the much-anticipated Sex and the City spin-off, titled And Just Like That, have been released on HBO Max. The show received mixed responses on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest series of the Sex And The City franchise comes after six seasons and two films, telling the story of the protagonists - a bunch of friends from New York - dealing with sex, work and romance. And Just Like That brings back Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Their co-actor Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones, doesn't return in the spin-off.

On Thursday, after two episodes from the show, Hello It's Me and Little Black Dress were released, the viewers' reviews on social media were divided but mostly people talked about Kim's character and how they miss her in the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One Twitter user slammed the show and wrote, “And Just Like That was pretty cringey in the first episode and I hope it’s to give Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda room to grow. It took a few moments to pin down what bothered me: 1. Carrie taking a podcast job with a sex-positive host and then trying to dodge her way out of sex-positive questions. Did she not research the role being filled or did she think she could breeze her way through?” Another user mentioned Kim's absence from the show and wrote, “My biggest issue with And Just Like That is how lazy they’ve been with the reason Samantha isn’t there. It’s so uncharacteristic. Samantha is the ride or die friend.” Another person demanded the return of Kim and said, “Bring back Samantha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Sarah Jessica Parker is 'proud' and 'weepy' ahead of son James' high school graduation, shares new pic

One fan complimented the series and wrote, “wait… AND JUST LIKE THAT is amazing! so sweet and funny and weird and a lot like the bizarro fantasy New York the ladies splashed around in during the first movie. it seems like the show is just not what a lot of people wanted it to be, which is also fine!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While another one said, “Omg the And Just Like That new chapter of Sex in the City has me in tears. No spoilers from me but it is so good. The first two episodes were heartbreaking. Look ahead for the season is amazing. The fashion has me loving it!”

Episode 3 of the show, titled When In Rome, will release on December 16 and Episode 4, titled Some Of My Best Friends, will stream on December 23 on HBO Max.