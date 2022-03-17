Andrew Garfield hugs Tobey Maguire in new Spider-Man: No Way Home gag reel, fans love their 'romance'. Watch

It's been three months since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the theatres but the hype around the Marvel-Sony blockbuster refuses to die down. Now, as the film releases on home video and digital services, the producers have released a short gag reel featuring bloopers from the sets. And fans are loving the chemistry of the actors, particularly the two returning Spider-Men-- Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. (Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene shows awkward elevator ride. Watch)

No Way Home starred Tom Holland in the lead, and also marked the return of Andrew and Tobey as Spider-Man. Both actors had played the role in their own series of films years ago. The film also saw the return of several popular villains from the earlier Spider-Man film series. It emerged as the most successful film in the pandemic era, earning $1.8 billion globally.

The new gag reel shared by Sony Pictures Entertainment on social media and YouTube shows behind the scenes action from the sets of the film, particularly the scenes featuring the three Spider-Men, as well as bloopers featuring the villains. The short 39-second clip opens with a scene featuring Tom Holland and Alfred Molina in which Tom's Spider-Man is suspended upside down and the actor breaks out laughing. There was a blooper of Jamie Foxx - who played Electro - forgetting his lines and letting loose a cuss word on camera.

One moment that caught the fans' attention is Andrew Garfield tenderly hugging Tobey Maguire from behind. Initially, Tobey tries to keep a straight face but both actors break into a laugh soon enough. Fans loved this candid moment between the two Spideys. One fan wrote in the comment section on YouTube, "Andrew hugging Tobey is the absolute best." Another fan called the moment 'heartwarming'. One fan shipped the two and joked, "This is the romance I didn't know I needed." There was special praise for the actors' on-set chemistry.

Fans also noted that the light moments showed how much fun the actors had while making the film. To some, that translated on screen as well. One fan commented, "You can just tell how much fun all the actors had on set." Another fan replied to this comment and added, "And that shows on screen too".

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, is part of MCU's Phase 4, and was recently released on streaming services as well as on home media.

