Andrew Garfield reveals his late mom knew about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning to play their versions of Spider-Man in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the highlights of 2021. Andrew, for his part, continued to lie to almost everyone he knew about his role in the film, even his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone.

However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he did tell his family when he was cast, including his late mother Lynn, before she died in 2019.

Andrew is set to appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show's upcoming episode. A clip from the episode has him talking about his big No Way Home secret. He tells Ellen, “I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great.” When Ellen asks him if his family at least knew about it, he says, "My dad, my brother, and my mother at the time. Just kind of us."

Andrew's mother Lynn died of pancreatic cancer in 2019 before work actually started on No Way Home. In an interaction with The Independent in November, the actor spoke about his mother's final days. “The good news about me and her is that we left nothing unsaid. We had all the quality time we could possibly have while she was here. And those last two weeks I got to be with her were probably the most profound two weeks of my life," he said.

In previous interviews, Andrew has likened hiding his appearance in the film to a party game. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw several actors and characters from previous Spider-Man franchises reprise their roles. Apart from Andrew and Tobey, villains Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans, Thomas Haden Church, and Jamie Foxx also returned to the Spider-Man universe.

The film, which starred Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch, is one of the most successful films of all time, grossing over $1.6 billion at the global box office.

