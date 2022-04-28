Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Andrew Garfield says he is taking a break from acting: 'I need to be bit ordinary for a while'
Andrew Garfield says he is taking a break from acting: 'I need to be bit ordinary for a while'

  • Andrew Garfield, who saw three releases last year and has wrapped work on a web series recently, has decided to take a break from acting.
Andrew Garfield at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:51 AM IST
HT Entertainment Desk

Andrew Garfield has revealed he is taking a break from acting after working nonstop last year. He said that he was “going to rest" for some time as he needs to “recalibrate and reconsider” his future choices. The actor saw three releases last year: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick... Boom! and the blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also read: Andrew Garfield has no plans to play Spider-Man again but nobody believes him: 'Everyone’s going to call me a liar'

Andrew shot to fame as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), before reprising his role in last year's MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The actor has just wrapped up work on the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Talking about his decision, Andrew told Variety, “I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.” He added, "I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

The actor has decided to take rest after finishing work on FX's Under the Banner of Heaven, which is an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's 2003 true-crime book of the same name. He will be seen essaying a Mormon detective, who investigates the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Earlier, Andrew's fellow Spider-Man Tom Holland had hinted at his exit from the Spider-Man franchise. He told in an interview with People in December last year, “I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so."

(With ANI inputs)

