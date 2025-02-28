Angelina Jolie finds it ‘hard’ to ‘trust men’ after ‘trauma’ of relationship with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie may have finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt, but she is in no rush to start a new relationship. After a challenging chapter in her life, the 49-year-old actress is focused on her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — and finds fulfilment in her role as a mother. While not ruling out love in the future, Jolie is taking time to heal and isn’t actively seeking romance. Instead, she is enjoying her life in New York, spending quality time with her kids. Angelina Jolie is not actively seeking romance, she is enjoying life in New York and working on her fashion brand and humanitarian projects. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Betsy Arakawa put Gene Hackman on a ‘strict diet’ before their tragic deaths: Report

Angelina Jolie ‘hasn’t sworn off men’

A source told US Weekly, “It’s hard for her to trust men after what she went through with Brad. She hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now.” The insider noted that the Magnificient actor “doesn’t think she’ll ever get over the trauma” of her relationship with Pitt. The source added, “Angie has been spending more time in NYC, working on her fashion brand [Atelier Jolie] and expanding her humanitarian projects.”

Jolie and Pitt built their family after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. The couple, often referred to as "Brangelina," were together for over a decade before marrying in August 2014. However, just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, marking the end of their high-profile relationship.

In 2016, her rep told US Weekly in a statement, “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift ‘comes first’ for Travis Kelce as she makes him 'a better man’: Report

Pitt enjoys love in life with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Since the two parted ways in 2016, Jolie has attended several occasions alongside her daughter Zahara including the Palm Springs International Film Awards and the 2025 Golden Globes which took place last month. Meanwhile, Pitt has been enjoying life with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. A source previously told the media outlet, “Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again.”