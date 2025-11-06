Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine border city facing Russian bombing, 'rescues' bodyguard detained by military: Reports

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to Kherson, a southern Ukrainian frontline city, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday. This is the actor's second visit to the country since Russia launched its invasion, and was made right after the recent drone strikes on Kherson. Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian frontline city of Kherson, local media reported.

Angelina Jolie visits Kherson in Ukraine

Pictures of the actor wearing a bulletproof vest with Ukrainian insignia and visiting children's hospitals and maternity wards were posted on social media on Wednesday. One picture showed the Hollywood star with armour and a helmet outdoors, and another had her posing with a Ukrainian soldier whose face was blurred.

Reports in Ukrainian media also claimed that Angelina was flanked by local bodyguards during her visit, one of whom was drafted by the Ukrainian Army mid-trip. The reports state that Angelina had to go to the conscription office to get him released.

Kherson is a city which was briefly occupied by Moscow in 2022 and still comes under daily Russian bombardment.

Neither Angelina nor the Ukrainian government has confirmed the visit to Kherson, which lies on the other side of the Dnieper River from the Russian army.

Angelina's previous visit to Ukraine

The film star, who served as a UN special envoy for refugees from 2012 to 2022, had previously visited Ukraine a few months after the start of the Russian invasion. During that visit, the Oscar winner had met displaced persons in the western city of Lviv.

Angelina was last seen on the big screen in Couture, where she played an American filmmaker. The film released at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. Her last theatrical outing was 2024's Maria. Her portrayal of singer Maria Callas earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Angelina will be next seen in Anxious People, which is currently filming.