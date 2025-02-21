Angelina Jolie's reconcilliation with ex Jonny Lee Miller after divorce with Brad Pitt is a 'no-brainer', claims report

Angelina Jolie is moving on after putting a messy divorce with Brad Pitt behind her. The two superstar exes have been embroiled in legal battles over their divorce and the sale of their French winery for years now. Now, a new report says that there may be chances of Angelina reconciling with another ex-husband, actor Jonny Lee Miller. The two were married from 1996 to 99. (Also read: Angelina Jolie's kids to play matchmaker as they want to ‘see her move on’ from Brad Pitt: Report) Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller were married from 1996 to 99.

Angelina Jolie on Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie recently attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where a sizzle reel showed the highlights of her career, which began with Hackers, the 1995 film she shot with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. During the Q& A later, Angelina said, “I don’t really watch my own films, and so I [don’t] think I’ve seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I’m so happy.”

Jonny Lee Miller was Angelina's first serious relationship as an adult. They got married in 1996 when she was 20 and he was 23. Their marriage lasted only three years after Angelina filed for divorce in 1999. Since then, she has remarried twice - to Billy Bob Thornton (2000-03) and to Brad Pitt (2014-19). Talking about a possible rekindling of romance between the two exes, InTouch Weekly quoted a source as saying, "While a lot of people in Angie’s life think a reconciliation should be a no-brainer. Only time will tell if that’s in the cards.”

Jonny and Angelina's marriages

Jonny and Angelina Jolie remain close friends since their divorce over 25 years ago. Jonny later married actor and model Michele Hicks in 2008. The couple have one son, Buster Timothy Miller, born in December 2008. They divorced in 2018.

Brad and Angelina met on the sets of their 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith and began dating. Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time and his affair with Angelina earned the two stars quite a lot of backlash. However, the couple soon became darling of the tabloids. They tied the knot in 2014, but Angelina filed for divorce just two years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2019. The couple are parents to six children.