Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger' as he appears on Jimmy Kimmel's show three months after accident

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Anil Kapoor lauded Jeremy Renner as he walked with the help of a cane during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show months after snow plow accident.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Renner tweeted about filming for Jimmy Kimmel Live as he appeared on the US chat show for the first time since his New Year's Day snow plow accident that left him with 30 broken bones. Actor Anil Kapoor, who worked with the Hollywood actor in the upcoming series Rennervations, praised Jeremy and called him the 'toughest Avenger' after he shot for Jimmy Kimmel's show. Also read: Jeremy Renner recalls thinking 'what’s my body going to look like' after shattered ribs in snow plow accident

Anil Kapoor tweeted about Jeremy Renner on Tuesday.

Anil tweeted, "Absolutely indestructible my dearest friend @JeremyRenner the toughest avenger (heart and clapping hands emojis)." He was responding to Jeremy Renner's tweet about his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance, which read, "Oddly comfortable coming out a different door, with different stories, and brand new cane?" The actor smiled as he made his way with the help of a walking cane into the taping of the show. The actor was cheered by fans as he made his entrance on the set. Jeremy has played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012).

It has been more than three months since Jeremy's life-threatening accident. In a recent interview, Jeremy Renner had said he was at fault in his New Year's Day snowplow accident. He said he was driving the plow after using it to pull one of the family's trucks out of the snow and onto pavement.

Since the accident, Jeremy has used social media to keep his fans updated about his recovery and therapy. Recently, he had posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be walking for the first time with assistance. He wrote in his caption, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Jeremy will soon be seen in Disney+ series Rennervations. The four-part series follows Jeremy as he embarks on his passion of bringing communities together by reimagining unique vehicles that serve the purpose and aid people's requirements. The series also has appearances by actors such as Anthony Mackie and Anil Kapoor.

Anil has previously worked in a couple of Hollywood projects such as Slumdog Millionaire (2008). He and Jeremy Renner were a part of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), but they never featured on the screen together. Rennervations will mark their first onscreen appearance together.

anil kapoor jeremy renner
