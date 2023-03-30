Jeremy Renner recalls thinking 'what’s my body going to look like' after shattered ribs in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner will be appearing for an interview for the first time since his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. In a promo from the upcoming interview, the actor reflected on his injuries as well as his physical and emotional journey since the accident. It has been three months since Jeremy's life-threatening accident. Also read: Jeremy Renner welcomes home snow plow which almost killed him on new year, share pictures Jeremy Renner gave his first interview after his accident in January.

In the upcoming interview, Jeremy opened up about the pain he endured and teared up when he recalled how the first words he had said to his family in sign language after the accident were, “I am sorry." Jeremy was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of 2023 after his huge snow plow that reportedly weighs some 14,330 pounds (6499 kg), ran him over. The actor was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe, US, when the accident happened.

Titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air in April ahead of the world premiere of Jeremy’s new Disney+ series Rennervations. A promo for the interview, which dropped on Wednesday, includes the emergency 911 call made to save Jeremy’s life. The actor is heard moaning in pain as people around him tell him to ‘keep fighting’. The host also lists out the actor's injuries, which include 'eight ribs broken in 14 places'. "Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver -- which sounds terrifying," Diane said to Jeremy.

Jeremy Renner recalled thinking about all of his injuries. “What’s my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” The promo video also featured footage of Jeremy’s physical therapy, including him using a knee scooter to move around. He said in the clip, “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he said, adding, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.” When asked if he sees ‘a new face’ when he looks into the mirror now, Jeremy replied, “No, I see a lucky man.”

Since the accident, Jeremy has used social media to keep his fans updated about his recovery and therapy. Recently, he had posted a video on Instagram in which he appeared to be walking for the first time with assistance. He wrote in his caption, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” Jeremy's interview will drop on April 6, days before the actor is set to attend the world premiere of Rennervations on April 11 in Los Angeles.

