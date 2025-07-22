‘Gird your loins!’ Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs spotted busier than ever for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Watch

As Stanley Tucci’s Nigel Kipling says in the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada – Gird your loins! Because Anne Hathaway is back to playing the ambitious Andrea, aka Andy Sachs. Pictures and videos of the actor shooting for the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, in the streets of New York have gotten everyone excited. Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs and she looks chicher than ever.

At the end of The Devil Wears Prada, Anne’s Andy might have walked away from the coveted Runway magazine job under the tutelage of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, but it looks like she hasn’t lost the sense of style she picked up at the fashion magazine.

After Anne posted a picture of herself in a pinstripe vest and trousers paired with pearls, she was spotted shooting for the film in the streets of New York in the outfit.

Fans even found parallels between a scene from the first film and now, as Anne was walking the streets looking busier than ever while talking on the phone. One look even saw Anne dressed in a white singlet, paired with a casual vest and blue jeans.

Anne also posted another look from the film on her Instagram, posing in front of a massive ‘2’ structure. In it, she’s dressed in a colourful and strappy maxi gown paired with a bucket hat.

Fans react

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the pictures and videos of Anne shooting for the film as their beloved Andy. One fan wrote, “Never been more excited for a movie like I am now.” Referring to the scene she was shooting, another commented, “Oh yeah, the typical 'I’m busy, running errands in the streets of NYC and taking a phone call cause I’m a multitasking queen” scene. How much I’ve missed those.” An Instagram user wrote, “Somebody queue Suddenly I See…” referring to the famous song that plays in her introductory shot in The Devil Wears Prada. “This is our Super Bowl,” joked one. And, of course, some fans commented “Gird your loins!”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, who also directed and wrote The Devil Wears Prada. It is based on Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns by Lauren Weisberger. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles. It will be released in theatres in May 2026.