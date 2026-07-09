Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated, according to a report by PEOPLE published on July 8. The report said the couple, who married in August 2023, are currently living apart after nearly three years of marriage. One source described their relationship as “rocky,” while another told PEOPLE that the pair are “figuring things out.” Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the report so far. Representatives for both were contacted by PEOPLE, but no response had been received at the time of publication. The reported separation comes just weeks before the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s relationship timeline

Are Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff separated? Sources reveal new details (Credit: Margaret Qualley/Instagram, Jack Antonoff/Instagram)

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Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating rumours in August 2021 when they were seen together in Brooklyn. Their relationship became public in 2022 when they attended an event together in support of Qualley’s Netflix series Maid. Later that year, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple were engaged.

The actress and the Grammy-winning producer tied the knot in New Jersey in August 2023. Their wedding drew several high-profile guests, including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey.

Before their marriage, both often spoke warmly about each other in interviews. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this year, Antonoff said he knew he wanted to marry Qualley almost immediately after meeting her at a party in 2021. He recalled that meeting her made him think seriously about marriage for the first time.

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News of the reported split surfaced days after Antonoff attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce without Qualley. According to PEOPLE, he attended the celebration with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

The speculation grew further after PEOPLE reported that Qualley had removed several wedding-related photos from her Instagram account. The deleted posts included images from their August 2023 wedding as well as a photo booth picture of the pair kissing. However, some older posts featuring Antonoff remain on her profile.

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At the same time, both have been focused on their careers. Antonoff is currently touring with his band Bleachers, while Qualley is working on the upcoming horror film Possession, which is in pre-production.

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For now, the only confirmed information comes from PEOPLE's reporting. The publication reported that the couple have separated, with one source describing the marriage as “rocky” and another saying they are “figuring things out.” Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the report.