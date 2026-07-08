Canadian content creator married to Pakistani man says these South Asian traditions 'sent me into a coma'
From family relationship titles to warm hospitality, content creator Cassie shared the South Asian traditions that surprised her after marrying a Pakistani man.
Marrying into a different culture often comes with unexpected surprises, from family traditions to everyday routines. In her June 19 Instagram post, Canadian content creator Cassie, who is married to a Pakistani man, shared the cultural differences that caught her completely off guard when they first started dating, from learning relationship titles to navigating South Asian hospitality. (Also read: Content creator compares Australia's health star rating system with Indian food marketing; reveals popular drink scores )
The naming conventions for relationships
Cassie said one of the biggest surprises was learning how every family member has a different title. "There's different names for everybody," she said, explaining that relatives on the mother's side and father's side are addressed differently, and even older and younger aunts and uncles have separate names. She added, "Depending on if that's their dad's mom versus their mom's mom, you might be calling the same grandma a different name. What?"
Using WhatsApp instead of iMessage
I had never used WhatsApp, never downloaded it," she admitted. Now, she said, it's the only way she communicates with her husband and in-laws. Recalling her first reaction, she joked, "What do you mean we're not using iMessage? Like, what's happening here?"
The amount of food at family gatherings
Cassie said she was amazed by brown people's hospitality. "You could show up at somebody's house unannounced at 8:00 AM, and they will have five entrees and three side dishes ready to go," she said. Comparing it to her own hosting, she laughed, "Here's some cheese and crackers," while others seem to have "17 dishes ready to go."
Staying with family instead of booking hotels
Cassie explained that her family often prefers hotels when visiting, but that isn't the case in her husband's family. "Brown people would never," she said. "The people coming to visit wouldn't book a hotel. They're staying with family." She added that if someone did book a hotel, relatives would wonder, "Why didn't you stay with us?"
Everyone knows everyone
Cassie was also surprised by how quickly news travels within brown families. "Everybody knows everybody, quite literally everybody, and news travels fast," she said. Wondering how information spreads so quickly, she joked, "I think it's through WhatsApp."
Cassie summed up her experience by saying these were only some of the cultural differences that caught her by surprise. Reflecting on her journey, she joked, "I could probably give you, like, 50 more," suggesting that adapting to a new culture has been a continuous learning experience.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More