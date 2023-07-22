Ariana's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, delivers award-winning performance in a hit Broadway musical, playing SpongeBob

Ethan Slater, who has worked alongside the "Positions" singer on wicked movies and is reportedly dating the star Ariana Grande, recently showcased an award-winning performance at The Broadway Musical.

Ariana Grande X Ethan Slater(Jezebel)

Slater also highlighted his dance performance as he sang "Best Day Ever," indulging the crowd with some fun-filled entertainment and earning him a Drama Desk Award for his act.

He was cast along with Ariana Grande for the film adaptation of Wicked around December last year in the UK, which was shortly after Ariana's casting for the following role was announced.

It has only recently come to attention, with sources confirming to PEOPLE that Ariana and Ethan have started dating after her split with former lover Dalton Gomez.

Ariana and Dalton split up early this year, and it was evident the two couples really wanted to make their relationship work and hence went on to try long distance, which didn't eventually work out.

Even though Slater has been separated from his wife, Lily Jay, they have known each other since childhood, and the former couple also raised a son together as they split up.

After a significant amount of time, the rock star has finally moved on and is back in the dating game. Ethan is seen playing the role of Boq, who has a crush on Glinda, who is played by Ariana, but Boq later tends to take a romantic interest in Elphab's little sister, Nessarose.

Slater had also starred as the Nickelodeon cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants and bagged a Tony Award nomination for his performance. He dressed up in a yellow button-up shirt, plaid suspenders, and a red tie.

In a recent update, it is seen that Ethan went on to make his Instagram account private. No comments have been made by the Broadway star, and the reps answers are long awaited.

