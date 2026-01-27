BAFTA 2026 nominations out: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong earns Best Children and Family Film nod, only Indian entry

BAFTA 2026 nominations out: The nominations for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on January 27, spotlighting a wide range of international films. Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically driven action thriller One Battle After Another emerged as the most-nominated title, securing 14 nominations, while Ryan Coogler’s blues-inspired vampire drama Sinners followed closely with 13 nods. Farhan Akhtar has earned an international honour at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, with his Manipuri-language production Boong securing a nomination in the Best Children and Family Film category, making him the only Indian filmmaker to receive a nod this year. BAFTA 2026 nominations out: Farhan Akhtar's Boong shines as the sole Indian nominee in the Best Children and Family Film category, showcasing regional cinema's growth.

Farhan Akhtar's Boong gets a nomination India also made its presence felt at the prestigious awards. The Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama Boong received a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category, marking a notable moment for Indian regional cinema. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

Boong premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and has since been screened at several global festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Timothy Chalamet's Marty Supreme gets 11 nomination In the broader awards race, Hamnet by Chloé Zhao and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme received 11 nominations each. The Best Film category includes One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sinners, and Norwegian drama Sentimental Value.

The Best Leading Actor category features Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia). Competing for Best Leading Actress are Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Supporting actor nominations include Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn for One Battle After Another. The BAFTAs once again highlighted performances that have received limited recognition elsewhere, including Paul Mescal (Hamnet) and Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme).