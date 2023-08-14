Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Episode 8&9: Release date, time and how to watch

The next two episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air on Bravo and stream on Peacock on August 14, 2023. Episode 8, titled "Great Expectations," will see a new leader appointed for the deck team. The chef and chief stew will also have a blast from the past. In episode 9, titled "Angel Nude Cake," a new stew will join the crew and the chef will turn a guest into a piece of art with his cooking skills.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Poster

Here is a more detailed summary of each episode:

Episode 8: Great Expectations

The deck team is struggling to keep up with the demands of the guests. Captain Jason appoints a surprising new leader in an attempt to turn things around. Meanwhile, the chef and chief stew reminisce about their time working together on a previous yacht.

Episode 9: Angel Nude Cake

A new stew joins the crew and quickly makes a name for herself. The chef creates a stunning edible sculpture of a guest, which the guest is very impressed with. The crew throws a party for the guests, which ends in a lot of fun and laughter.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

“Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.”

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 Episodes 8 & 9 Release Date

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 8 and 9 will be released on Monday, August 14, 2023. The episodes will air on Bravo at the following times:

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Deck Down Under Season 2 Episode 6 & 7 Recap

The crew of the Northern Sun has been having a lot of drama lately. There have been five people hooking up, egos have clashed, and a deckhand has left the boat. One dinner service went badly because the crew was more interested in hooking up than in serving the guests. Chef Tzarina is taking the blame for the bad service, but she's trying her best to please the guests. Aesha tried to switch her shift to Facetime with her boyfriend, but she ended up helping to save the day by throwing a party for the guests.

