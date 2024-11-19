Beyoncé’s mom reveals if the singer accepted $10M for Kamala Harris rally performance

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, isn’t holding back when it comes to setting the record straight. The 70-year-old took to Instagram to debunk a rumor circulating online that her superstar daughter was paid $10 million to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Houston rally in October. Before Queen Bey, Oprah Winfrey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B also faced similar accusations, with celebrities coming forward to slam such reports and the originators of these baseless rumours aimed at defaming both parties involved. FILE - Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Was Beyoncé’ paid $10 M for Harris rally?

Turns out, Queen Bey didn’t take a dime, and her mom is making sure everyone knows it. Taking to her social media handle on November 18, the House of Deréon founder wrote, “So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” alongside a screenshot of a blurred-out post originally shared on political commentator Candace Owens’ podcast account. She added, “Sadly, other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up.”

Also read: Angelina Jolie accused of ‘witchcraft, fantasising murder’ in new lawsuit: ‘She is mentally…’

“The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris,” continued. “Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s Rally in Houston.” According to Knowles, the Cuff It singer even paid out of her own pocket for flights, her team, and glam—echoing Cardi B's recent remarks when she called out Owens for questioning the rumored payment.

“They’re not just lying and disrespecting Beyoncé’s name, but they’re also trying to undermine the power of our Vice President!” the American entrepreneur and fashion designer added in her post. “When will these lies and rumors end? Of course, you won’t hear about this in the news!!!!”

Celebs accused of receiving payment from Harris's campaign

Last month, the Houston-born Beyoncé, 43, joined her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland at Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign event to show her support for the Democratic nominee ahead of the election. This was followed by Oprah Winfrey’s town hall appearance for the campaign. Other major stars from Hollywood—such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, and John Legend—also lent their voices and performances, rallying behind Harris. However, despite this wave of support, the Vice President ultimately lost to her Republican rival Trump. Now, some of these stars are facing baseless claims, with rumors circulating that they were paid for their appearances.

Also read: Bodyguard reveals Diddy performed ‘bird sacrifice’ before 1999 shooting verdict: ‘He dropped to his knees…’

Responding to Knowles's post, John Legend who appeared at the Philadelphia event commented, “Let em know, Ms Tina! We all performed/appeared for free because we care about our nation’s future.”

Earlier, the Bodak Yellow crooner blasted critics in a post, saying, “I didn’t get paid a dollar, and that’s on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be. Like, please girl, you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE.”

“I was not paid a dime. For the live-streaming event in September, my production company Harpo was asked to bring in set design, lights, cameras, crew, producers, and every other item necessary (including the benches and the chairs we sat on) to put on a live production. I did not take any personal fee,” Winfrey reportedly wrote on social media dismissing similar claims. “However, the people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” she added.