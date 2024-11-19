Angelina Jolie accused of ‘witchcraft, fantasising murder’ in new lawsuit: ‘She is mentally…’

A Los Angeles woman has accused Angelina Jolie of performing witchcraft and making "hypnotic threats" against her, seeking a restraining order. The bizarre lawsuit alleges that Jolie has been "harassing" the victim through multiple people and has even fantasised about committing murder. The woman, who claims Jolie has stalked her homes since 2010, is also requesting compensation for legal fees. Angelina Jolie at the photocall of the movie Maria, a biopic on Maria Callas, during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

Woman accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘witchcraft’

The Maleficent actress, currently locked in a legal battle over a winery estate with ex-husband Brad Pitt, which has exhausted much of her fortune after dragging on for eight years, has landed in another legal dispute. In court documents obtained by The Mirror, the unidentified woman claims that Jolie is 'mentally deranged and opposes herself to be in relation to me. When she clearly isn’t, she has psycho-defective disorders.”

Also read: Kim Kardashian’s $30K ‘low-maintenance boyfriend’ from Elon Musk’s Tesla sparks wild fan reactions

The woman claims that Jolie has been “harassing” her by using various individuals, alleging that the actress conducted “witchcraft for trafficking in violation of a no-contact order.” She accuses Jolie of causing “hallucinations and delusions related to schizophrenia,” as well as experiencing “auditory hallucinations and other symptoms,” according to the UK-based outlet. Additionally, the woman claimed that the Hollywood A-lister was also allegedly aiding a child trafficker connected to other harassment-related crimes.

Citing her father as a witness who eventually saw some of the alleged behaviours, the plaintiff went as far as accusing the mother of six of murdering 'other people's child.” "Stop committing unlawful acts for trafficking. Acknowledge the fact that people won’t tolerate being victimized by your behavior,” she said.

Woman seeks $300 in fees and a restraining order

The anonymous woman has requested that Jolie cover her legal fees, totaling $300. The case was initially filed on October 9th. The outcome of the hearing remains undisclosed.

Also read: Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox channels young Brad Pitt at Governors Awards 2024

"Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently," the Maria actress earlier wrote a piece for Elle discussing witchcraft and noted that throughout history, women have often been accused of witchcraft for expressing independence or defying societal norms. "Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself."