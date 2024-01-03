Black Panther's Carrie Bernans hurt in NYC crash, family shares pics from hospital: ‘She’s in so much pain'

The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan early on New Year's Day has been identified as an actor who has appeared in films such as Black Panther and The Color Purple. Carrie Bernans played one of the Dora Milaje women in Black Panther.

Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain following the crash near Penn Station on Monday, her mother posted to Instagram.

She wrote, "She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.

“She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself,” her mother wrote.

Bernans' publicist did not immediately return a message left Tuesday seeking comment.

Police said a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1:30 a.m. when he drove onto the sidewalk and injured several pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. The driver was arrested on charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened about a dozen blocks south of Times Square, where thousands of revelers had just celebrated the start of the New Year.

Bernans, 29, had an uncredited role as a member of the Dora Milaje fighting force in Black Panther and performed stunts in the musical version of “The Color Purple” released last month. She is the mother of a young son, and her mother posted that the child was not with her when she was injured.