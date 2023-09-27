'Blessed was I…': ‘James Bond’ Pierce Brosnan goes nostalgic while wishing wife on her birthday

Pierce Brosnan made a lovely wish for his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on her 60th birthday on Monday. While sharing the birthday wish, he became nostalgic and remembered the time when he met her in the city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Pierce Brosnan(Reuters)

The former James Bond actor took to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture offering a bouquet of 60 red roses to Keely. He captioned the picture as, "Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday. Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas".

The pair have been happily married for 22 years. They got married in Ireland in 2001. The couple have two sons namely Dylan and Paris.

Earlier, in May, Pierce had celebrated his 70th birthday. Wishing him then, Keely had shared a photo of him standing in a field of wildflowers.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It’s not how old you are … it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart," Keely's post read.

Pierce is well-known for reprising the role of James Bond in several films of the franchise. He has acted in Bond films like GoldenEye, Die Another Day, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough. He has also acted in Hollywood movies like Laws of Attraction, The Tailor of Panama, The Ghost Writer, The Love Punch and numerous other films.