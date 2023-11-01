Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, and other A-listers will turn your heads with hilarious yet stunning Halloween costumes

Halloween is a time to show off creativity and humor with spooky yet funky costumes.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dressed up as Rocket Raccoon from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' while their daughter channeled Taylor Swift for Halloween.(SPLASHNEWS)

This year Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Don Lemon, Mariah Carey, and Ozzy Osbourne impressed the fans with their outfits.

Cooper and Shayk, who co-parent their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, dressed up as Rocket Raccoon from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ The actor voiced the character in the Marvel movies.

They wore matching gray furry suits, masks, and tails. Their daughter, meanwhile, channeled Taylor Swift in her ‘22’ music video. She wore a black hat, shorts, loafers, and a white tee that read, “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” She also sported Swift’s signature red lip.

The trio were spotted trick-or-treating in New York City on Tuesday night.

Lemon and his partner Tim Malone paid tribute to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their costumes.

The former CNN host dressed up as Harris, wearing a blue pants suit, a shoulder-length wig, and dark red lipstick. Malone dressed up as Biden, wearing a navy pantsuit and holding an American flag.

They posed with their hands raised in victory, mimicking the moment when Harris called Biden to congratulate him on winning the 2020 election. Lemon captioned his Instagram post with Harris’ famous quote, “Happy Halloween.”

Carey also took inspiration from a movie for her costume. The singer dressed up as Regina George from “Mean Girls,” the popular 2004 comedy film. She wore a black mini skirt, a white tank top with two purple circles on the breast, and blonde hair.

She posted a photo of herself on Twitter with the caption, “On Wednesdays we wear pink 💕 #MeanGirls #HappyHalloween.”

She also posed as Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne also had fun with their costumes. They dressed up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. Ozzy wore black leather outfits that covered their entire bodies and faces, similar to West and Sharon covered his upper portion with a Pink fluffy pillow that Censori wore at the 2021 Met Gala.

They shared a photo of themselves on Twitter with the caption, “Happy Halloween 🎃.”