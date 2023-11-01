News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Heidi Klum reveals her Halloween 2023 costume, she was dressed up as…

Nov 01, 2023

Supermodel Heidi Klum dressed up as a flamboyant peacock for Halloween 2023

After much fanfare, wait and teasers supermodel Heidi Klum has revealed a spectacular display of creativity and flamboyance by adorning a meticulously designed peacock costume for her much anticipated Halloween party.

Supermodel Heidi Klum adorned a meticulous peacock costume for her renowned Halloween party

The German-born icon turned heads with her grand entrance on the red carpet, accompanied by Cirque du Soleil performers who formed the elaborate tail feathers of her costume.

Adding a whimsical touch to the evening, Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined the festivities and complimented his wife by dressing as a peacock egg. The duo's coordinated ensemble showcased a blend of humor and innovation, much to the delight of the attendees.

For decades Klum's Halloween bash has been an eagerly awaited event, attracting a galaxy of celebrities each year since its inception in 2000.

This year as well Klum made her extensive dressing up a social media event by teasing her followers with curious details since the morning. Her followers too played along trying to guess what she would turn out to be. Her previous avatars have included Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and a giant rain worm, marking each Halloween with a unique theme.

Klum shared, “A lot of planning goes into it. First, you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.”

Her choice of a peacock costume this year not only fulfilled her desire to involve others in her creative expression but also showcased a thoughtful touch as she referred to her costumed self as “he”, aligning with the fact that male peacocks boast extravagant tail feathers unlike their female counterparts.

This year's ensemble, meticulously crafted and executed with a touch of theatrical flair, once again cemented Heidi Klum’s status as the queen of Halloween in the celebrity circuit. Her ability to transcend traditional costume ideas while engaging a community of performers highlights the communal spirit and imaginative exuberance that her annual Halloween party brings to the heart of New York.

