Brendan Fraser's terrifying near-death experience on the set of 'The Mummy'

Brendan Fraser’s performance in the 1999 film The Mummy captured audiences' imaginations and kick-started a new era of action-adventure movies. But behind the scenes, Fraser endured several injuries that led to multiple surgeries, and in a recent interview, he revealed a near-death experience that occurred while filming one of the movie's most memorable scenes.

Accidental Choking Scene

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brendan Fraser recalled a terrifying incident during filming when he was accidentally choked while performing a hanging scene. Fraser was standing on his toes with a rope around his neck when the stunt coordinator pulled the rope up higher, leaving him with nowhere to go but down. Fraser passed out, and when he regained consciousness, he had gravel in his teeth and an elbow in his ear.

Physical Toll

Fraser's physical injuries from his action-packed roles in movies like The Mummy and George of the Jungle took a serious toll on his body, leading to multiple surgeries. The actor admits that he was trying too hard, often pushing himself to the point of injury. Despite the physical toll, Fraser is open to reprising his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell if the right opportunity arises.

Mummy Film Legacy

The Mummy has become a cult classic, with fans flocking to screenings and re-watching the movie on streaming platforms. Fraser surprised a packed house at a screening of the original Mummy film in London, where he spoke of his pride in the film's British heritage and thanked fans for their continued support. The film's legacy lives on, with a new generation discovering the thrill of the adventure-filled storyline.

Brendan Fraser’s Resilience

Despite the physical and emotional tolls of his roles, Brendan Fraser remains resilient, continuing to act in film and television. He has taken on a wide range of roles, from the dramatic portrayal of a man with a terminal illness in The Whale to the comedic voice role of Robotman in the DC Universe series Doom Patrol. Fraser's dedication to his craft and his passion for storytelling is a testament to his enduring legacy in the entertainment industry.