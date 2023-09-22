"broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds,” When 18-year-old Taylor shared how her breakup with Joe Jonas went

Actress Sophie Turner and singer Taylor Swift were recently photographed hand in hand in New York City, setting the rumour mill spinning. The sighting comes just weeks after Turner's separation from Joe Jonas, her husband and Swift's ex-boyfriend. While the outing appeared to be a friendly one, it has raised eyebrows due to the timing and circumstances of the celebrity divorces. (FILES) US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. She already rules music, so now it's on to Tinseltown: Taylor Swift's concert documentary is poised to dominate the fall movie season, challenging the hegemony of film studios and consecrating her business empire. Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March -- performance will resume in November and run late into next year. But in the meantime, the 33-year-old is hitting the silver screen: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is slated for release on October 13, and has already broken the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, with $37 million in revenue. (AFP)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation not long ago, and reports suggest that their breakup may not be entirely amicable. Speculations arose regarding their relationship dynamics, with some sources claiming Joe was shouldering most of the responsibilities for their children, while others contended that Sophie was pushed into attending events despite postpartum challenges.

Many on the internet criticized Joe for what they perceived as an attempt to paint Sophie in a negative light. Swift, who famously dated Joe Jonas in 2008, has seemingly taken a side in this ongoing narrative.

Swift confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was broken up with by Joe Jonas over the phone in a record-breaking 27-second call back in October 2008. This revelation came after Ellen DeGeneres expressed her disapproval of the phone breakup, to which Swift candidly responded, "Some day, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me… When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Swift's honesty surprised Ellen, who exclaimed, "No, you did not. Aw, snap!" To which Taylor added, "I’m sorry. I had to. [The split] was, like, a record, I think, for how quick. I looked at the call log – it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

When asked if she would date Joe's brothers, Kevin or Nick, Swift humorously replied, "Oh my gosh! Probably not!"

Reflecting on the incident a decade later, Swift mentioned it as "the most rebellious thing" she did as a teenager on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding, "We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy… just teenage stuff there."

While Turner and Swift's recent outing may not necessarily signal a deeper connection or alliance, it certainly adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding their respective relationships with the Jonas brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON