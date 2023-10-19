News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Burt Young, Sylvester Stallone's Rocky co-star, dies at 83

Burt Young, Sylvester Stallone's Rocky co-star, dies at 83

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 19, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Actor Burt Young was best known for his iconic character Paulie from Rocky films. He was Rocky Balboa's friend and brother-in-law.

Actor Burt Young, who is best known for playing Paulie in six of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky films, died recently in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser to the New York Times. Burt was 83. Also read: Sylvester Stallone vents against 'pathetic' producer and 'his selfish useless children' over new Rocky spin-off Drago

Actor Burt Young died at 83.
Actor Burt Young died at 83.

Burt Young

Born and raised in New York's Queens, Burt was in the Marine Corps and later tried his hands on boxing before he entered the film industry. He appeared in Italian-American characters, often as a mob boss, a street-smart detective or a working-class man. He is best remains the iconic role of Rocky Balboa's friend and brother-in-law Paulie in Rocky in 1976. He even bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Burt Young's films

Burt was one of the only four actors, after Sylvester Stallone, Stu Nahan and Tony Burton (except Talia Shire), who starred in all six of the films from the Rocky franchise. Sadly for the fans, Burt did not return in Creed of 2015 as his character was described as dead (in 2012).

Besides Rocky, Burt Young also appeared in more than 160 film and television shows. He was seen in films like Chinatown (1974), The Gambler (1974), The Killer Elite (1975), Convoy (1978), Uncle Joe Shannon (1978), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984), A Summer to Remember (1985), Back to School (1986), Last Exit to Brooklyn (1990), Mickey Blue Eyes (1999), Transamerica (2005), Win Win (2011), and Bottom of the 9th (2019). He was also a part of the documentary, Stallone: Frank, That Is.

He appeared on television for The Rockford Files, Baretta, Law & Order, Walker, Texas Ranger, All In The Family, M*A*S*H, Miami Vice, Roomies and many more.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out