Christina Applegate shares health update after hospital scare amid multiple sclerosis battle: ‘I’m a strong chick’

Actor Christina Applegate has addressed recent reports of her hospitalisation amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, reassuring fans that she is on the road to recovery and “getting stronger and better every day.”

Christina Applegate addresses health concerns

FILE - Christina Applegate at the Annual Backstage at the Geffen Gala in Los Angeles on March 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)(AP)

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On Monday, Christina took to Instagram to reassure her fans after reports of her hospitalisation amid an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. On April 16, it was reported that the actor had been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

She shared the health update with a picture of a coffee mug and the words ‘Kissy Kissy’ written on it, placed on top of her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, which was published last month.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” Christina wrote as a caption alongside the picture.

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{{^usCountry}} The update comes after TMZ reported on April 16 that the actor had been hospitalised since late March. The actor had not commented on the report and her only Instagram post in April was an update on her memoir becoming a New York Times audio bestseller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The update comes after TMZ reported on April 16 that the actor had been hospitalised since late March. The actor had not commented on the report and her only Instagram post in April was an update on her memoir becoming a New York Times audio bestseller. {{/usCountry}}

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After the report got picked up widely, Christina’s representative issued a statement declining comment on whether or not “she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are.”

The rep shared, “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Christina’s battle with multiple sclerosis

Back in 2021, Christina publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She has been open about her health struggles in the years since, especially through her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in 2026, and the podcast she cohosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has multiple sclerosis.

She has been hospitalised "upwards of 30 times" since her MS diagnosis, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode. She also shared that the symptoms, which can include mobility and balance issues, numbness, and vision impairment, have made it difficult for her to be out in public.

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Christina has retired from acting while dealing with her MS. The comedic thriller series Dead to Me was her final role; Season 3 began filming just before she received her diagnosis and was released in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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