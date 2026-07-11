Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets A certificate from CBFC with zero cuts: Report

As early reviews of The Odyssey landed on social media after the film's first-ever premiere in Mumbai on Friday, fans are super excited to witness the film on the big screen. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the Christopher Nolan film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and passed the censors in India without a single cut.

The Odyssey not modified by CBFC

Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

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According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, no dialogue or scene has been changed or tweaked in Nolan's film. This means audiences in India will watch the same cut as the rest of the world. However, this is only possible if the studio has not undertaken any self-censorship for the India release.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 17. However, with an ‘A’ certificate, the film will be restricted to viewers aged 18 and above. As per the report, the makers received the censor certificate on July 9. The report also states that the film’s listed runtime is 172.33 minutes, or 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds.

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon in Mumbai

On Friday, director Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon interacted with the audience after the premiere of their film. Speaking at the premiere after the screening of The Odyssey, Nolan said, “I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Tom and Matt stood beside him.

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{{^usCountry}} He then asked, “By the way, did you like the film?” The audience erupted in loud cheers in response. He smiled and went on to add, “Who is better? Matt or Tom?” The two actors smiled at the cheeky question as many cheered on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then asked, “By the way, did you like the film?” The audience erupted in loud cheers in response. He smiled and went on to add, “Who is better? Matt or Tom?” The two actors smiled at the cheeky question as many cheered on. {{/usCountry}}

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Nolan went on to say, “They are both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here.”

About The Odyssey

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The Odyssey is based on Homer's timeless Greek epic. It follows Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) on his journey home after the Trojan War. Apart from Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the film also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron in pivotal roles.