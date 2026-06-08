Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey sparks frenzy as 3,300 IMAX tickets leave fans shocked: ‘WTF are these pricings?’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey may still be weeks away from hitting theatres, but it has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. As advance bookings for IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8, fans rushed online to grab seats, only to be stunned by ticket prices that rival those of major live events.

Matt Damon in a still in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

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In Mumbai and Pune, some premium seats are priced as high as ₹3,000, placing them among the costliest movie tickets currently on sale in the country. Surprisingly, the steep rates have done little to dampen enthusiasm, with several shows witnessing brisk bookings and seats disappearing within minutes.

Pune emerges as the most expensive market

Pune quickly became the centre of the pricing debate after moviegoers discovered that evening shows at Cinepolis Aundh and Inox Megaplex were being sold for anywhere between ₹1,600 and ₹3,000 a ticket. Even morning screenings carried hefty price tags, ranging from ₹1,400 to ₹2,600. The numbers sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans expressing disbelief at the cost of watching a movie.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the reactions, a post by X user struck a chord with many. Sharing a screenshot of the ticket prices, he quipped, “Today PVR and Cinepolis turned Pune into Monaco #TheOdyssey.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the reactions, a post by X user struck a chord with many. Sharing a screenshot of the ticket prices, he quipped, “Today PVR and Cinepolis turned Pune into Monaco #TheOdyssey.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ticket prices vary dramatically across India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket prices vary dramatically across India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ticket prices are soaring in several other cities as well. In Delhi-NCR, some morning shows at Inox Paras are available for as low as ₹370 to ₹490, offering one of the most affordable ways to watch the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket prices are soaring in several other cities as well. In Delhi-NCR, some morning shows at Inox Paras are available for as low as ₹370 to ₹490, offering one of the most affordable ways to watch the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai, however, is seeing equally staggering prices. At Cinepolis Seawoods, evening show tickets range between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000. PVR Lower Parel has gone even higher, with morning show tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,800, while late-night screenings are selling for anywhere between ₹1,500 and ₹3,300. Miraj Cinemas' IMAX in Wadala morning show prices are between ₹750 to 1400 and night show's highest priced ticket is ₹2000.

Bengaluru's premium IMAX screenings are currently priced around ₹900 to ₹1,000, while Kolkata's Inox South City is charging between ₹680 and ₹710 for evening shows.

The wide gap in pricing across cities has left many moviegoers questioning how the same film experience can cost several times more depending on where and when they choose to watch it.

Fans question the IMAX premium

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Many fans have pointed out that while The Odyssey was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, most theatres in India are not equipped to screen the film in the coveted IMAX 70mm format that Christopher Nolan is known for championing.

Reflecting this sentiment, one X user wrote, "Bookings for #Odyssey are opened & WTF are these pricings??? & Who tf are these ppl who are willing to pay 1800 to a movie?? It's not even original IMAX format 🤦."

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The trend was visible across cities. A Bengaluru-based movie enthusiast pointed out that seats at the city's Koramangala IMAX were “getting booked out in lighting speed.”

The criticism stems from the fact that many Indian multiplexes will showcase the film in digital IMAX rather than the full-scale IMAX 70mm presentation.

Yet the tickets are disappearing fast

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Interestingly, the backlash over ticket prices has done little to dent demand. If anything, the sky-high rates seem to have fuelled the frenzy further, with several premium screenings across India selling out or filling up rapidly within hours of bookings opening. One X user captured the mood perfectly, writing, "THE ODYSSEY tickets are selling for a MASSIVE ₹3,200 in India and the MOST UNBELIEVABLE PART is that they are getting SOLD OUT within minutes😳🔥 UNIMAGINABLE CRAZE FOR NOLAN 🙏🏻."

Why the excitement is so high

The film stars Matt Damon leading the story as Odysseus, the legendary Greek hero trying to find his way home after the Trojan War. Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus, while Anne Hathaway takes on the role of Penelope.

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The supporting cast is equally impressive, featuring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o (playing both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra), Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Mia Goth.

The film has earned an R rating, making it only the fourth R-rated title in Nolan's filmography after Memento, Insomnia and Oppenheimer.

A rare moment for Indian fans

For many fans, the excitement extends beyond the film itself. Historically, Indian audiences have often had to wait behind major international markets when it came to advance bookings and premium format rollouts. This time, however, India joined the global booking launch after the US, allowing local audiences to reserve tickets alongside fans around the world.

The Odyssey is set to release worldwide on July 17.

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christopher nolan hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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